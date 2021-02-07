51,752 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000. Apple makes up 5.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

