$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of TWIN opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

