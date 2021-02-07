$62.93 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $225.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.03 million, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $855.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

