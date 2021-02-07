$651.17 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post sales of $651.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.88 million. CAE reported sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CAE in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.