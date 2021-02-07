$7.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce sales of $7.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.20 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $10.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $29.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $31.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCRD shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $3.80 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

