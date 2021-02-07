$7.66 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $7.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.75 million and the lowest is $7.58 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $30.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

