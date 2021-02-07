70,551 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Fluor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $19.36 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.