$707.11 Million in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce sales of $707.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $702.61 million and the highest is $710.90 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $667.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

