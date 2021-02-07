72,576 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after buying an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after buying an additional 148,908 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 916,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 415,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $29.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

