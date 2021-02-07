$73.86 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post $73.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.20 million and the highest is $75.99 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $298.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $291.20 million, with estimates ranging from $280.30 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research
downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $37.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
