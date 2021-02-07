$81.57 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $81.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $83.50 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $379.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $450.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.28 million to $452.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $648.93 million, with estimates ranging from $534.67 million to $724.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

