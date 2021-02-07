$81.57 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $81.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $379.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $450.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.28 million to $452.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $648.93 million, with estimates ranging from $534.67 million to $724.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PEB stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

