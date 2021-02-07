$84.44 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce $84.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.90 million and the highest is $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $82.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 76.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

