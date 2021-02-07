89,697 Shares in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.14% of BurgerFi International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

