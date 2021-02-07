8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,182,211 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of 8X8 worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $507,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,806.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.