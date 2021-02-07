$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

