9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMTR. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMTR stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.