9,110 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.