$95.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $95.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $371.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.67 million to $382.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $369.13 million, with estimates ranging from $362.29 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

