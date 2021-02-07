$997.33 Million in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post sales of $997.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $988.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $919.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

