Aave (AAVE) Market Cap Achieves $5.32 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $430.70 or 0.01133835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.33 or 0.06250556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,350,729 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

