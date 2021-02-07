AbbVie Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

