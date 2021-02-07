Abyss Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,567.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $55,567.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01166973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.14 or 0.06354061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023016 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

