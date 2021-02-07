Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.01142511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.27 or 0.06254869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

