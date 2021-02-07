AceD (ACED) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $1.01 million and $177.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AceD has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000952 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 632% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AceD Token Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

