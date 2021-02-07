adbank Market Cap Achieves $738,556.01 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One adbank token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $738,556.01 and approximately $78,068.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01195834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.42 or 0.06285652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022867 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

ADB is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,679,167 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

