Addison Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 348,531 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,361 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

