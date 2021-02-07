AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $62.37 million and $3.69 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,919,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,777,325 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

