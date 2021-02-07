AdEx Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

