ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.57 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ADTRAN by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.