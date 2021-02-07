AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,011 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

