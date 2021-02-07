AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 625.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,558,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,788 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,789,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of PSEP opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.