AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

