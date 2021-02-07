AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.08. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

