AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,277 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,777,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $949,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $39.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

