AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,092 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $87,442,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,018,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

