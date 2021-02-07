AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

