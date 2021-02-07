AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

