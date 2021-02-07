AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after buying an additional 1,660,534 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,005,000 after buying an additional 694,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,122,006.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,888 shares of company stock valued at $28,407,238 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

