AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

