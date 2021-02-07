AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

