AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $169.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

