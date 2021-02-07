AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,028 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of JAGG stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

