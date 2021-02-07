AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,023 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $80.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

