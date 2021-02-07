AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBUY. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $133.47 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $133.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.94.

