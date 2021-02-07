AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

