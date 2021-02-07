AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

