AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,182 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

