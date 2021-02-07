AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 70,140 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

