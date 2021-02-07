AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,894 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.